Sunday 11 January 2026

Another NICE 'no' for cancer drug, as the UK agency rules against NHS funding for GlaxoSmithKline's Tyverb on cost grounds

Pharmaceutical
10 June 2010

In yet another negative ruling for an expensive cancer treatment, the UK's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) this morning issued its Final Appraisal Determination (FAD) advising against National Health Service funding for drug giant GlaxoSmithKline's oral Tyverb (lapatinib) in combination with Roche's Xeloda (capecitabine) for the treatment of an aggressive form of advanced breast cancer (ErbB2/HER 2-positive).

In its final appraisal last year, the NICE also rejected the drug, even though GSK offered the Tyverb Patient Access Program to help ensure it was made available on the NHS (The Pharma Letter October 22, 2009). The company appealed that appraisal. GSK reiterated its commitment to the 12-week free access program, which waives the first three months of treatment costs for eligible patients, despite the ruling. The drug therapy costs around £25,000 ($36,395) a year.

Lapatinib is taken in combination with a standard chemotherapy, capecitabine and is for women with advanced disease which has returned despite treatment with standard chemotherapies and Herceptin (trastuzumab). There are no other licensed ErbB2 targeted treatment options available to suppress the advanced disease once it has stopped responding to trastuzumab. Tyverb has demonstrated that it may increase survival by around three months, compared with capecitabine alone, noted GSK.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze