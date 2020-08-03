Another product acquisition for TerSera Therapeutics

TerSera Therapeutics, a portfolio company of the Chicago, USA-based private equity firm GTCR, is to buy Xermelo (telotristat ethyl) from Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LXRX).

TerSera has agreed to pay $159 million plus unspecified potential milestone payments, based on development and commercialization in a new indication.

Approved by the US regulator in March 2017, Xermelo is the first orally administered therapy for carcinoid syndrome diarrhea (CSD), a rare condition caused by neuroendocrine tumors.