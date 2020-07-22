Another sleep drug, but Jazz Pharma can't rest easy

Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) have risen 5% after the firm won US approval for Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates), a treatment for catalepsy.

The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has designated Xywav as a Schedule III medicine, indicating a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence.

Jazz plans to launch the product by the end of the year, following Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) implementation.