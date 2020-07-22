Another sleep drug, but Jazz Pharma can't rest easy

Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) have risen 5% after the firm won US approval for Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates), a treatment for catalepsy.
The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has designated Xywav as a Schedule III medicine, indicating a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence.
Jazz plans to launch the product by the end of the year, following Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) implementation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze