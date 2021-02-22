Another step in Glenmark's journey towards innovative medicine

Mumbai’s Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 532296) has won approval in Russia for its innovative allergy med Ryaltris (olopatadine hydrochloride/mometasone furoate).

Traditionally associated with generics manufacturing, the Indian firm has been working on a strategy to expand its portfolio of innovative therapies, offered globally.

Operating via its Swiss subsidiary, Glenmark has already won approval for Ryaltris - a fixed-dose combination nasal spray - from Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).