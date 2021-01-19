Sunday 11 January 2026

Anti-cancer drugs seen as major impetus for Russian pharma growth

Pharmaceutical
19 January 2021
russia_lake_stock_large

The anti-cancer therapeutic sector will act as the major driver for growth for the Russian pharmaceutical market in 2021, as the demand for these drugs, particularly during state tenders remains stable, according to recent statements by some leading Russian pharma analysts and producers, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

At present, the annual purchases of anti-cancer drugs only for state needs in Russia are estimated at 160 billion roubles ($2.17 billion). That regularly attracts new players to the segment.

At present among the leading players in this market segment are both domestic companies, such as Pharmstandard, Pharmsynthez and Nativa, as well as foreign companies, among which are Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), which owns the rights to the original sunitinib, brand name Sutent, with the patent protection until August 31, 2022, as well as Bayer (BAYN: DE), with its cancer drug Nexavar (sorafenib), with patent protection valid until 2022.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Russian drugmakers facing shortage of excipients
12 May 2022
Pharmaceutical
Drugmakers in Russia call for additional state support
8 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Pandemic leads to steep production cuts in Russian pharma market
30 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russian mulls increase in state funding of drugs public procurements
17 November 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze