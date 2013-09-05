Friday 9 January 2026

Anti-obesity drug market to more than triple by 2019; report

Pharmaceutical
5 September 2013

The anti-obesity drug market, which is dominated by off-patent orlistat, Swiss pharma major Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Xenical brand, is expected to increase from $750 million in 2012 to $2.6 billion in 2019, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.7%; but the small number of therapeutics in late-stage development will limit the market growth way below its potential, says a new report from business intelligence provider GBI Research.

According to the company’s latest report, the forecast growth can be attributed to the anticipated performance of the recently-approved Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release from Vivus; Nasdaq: VVUA), which has proven to be superior in terms of efficacy for the long-term treatment of obesity. But the successful sales of Qsymia will be dependent on it being proven safe in the long-term and remaining on the market - a trend not historically seen with obesity drugs.

Only 3% of the obesity drug pipeline is currently in the late stages of development, with just one drug candidate in the pre-registration level and two in Phase III. This limits the number of drugs with the potential to be approved, as well as market growth.

The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



