Antibe Therapeutics inks regional licensing deal

Canada’s Antibe Therapeutics (TSXV: ATE) has signed an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Laboratories Acbel for ATB-346 in Greece, Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Albania, Algeria and Jordan. Acbel is a pharmaceutical company with a strong sales and distribution presence in the Balkan region.
Antibe will receive an upfront, non-dilutive payment of $1.1 million, and is entitled to receive a 5% royalty on net sales of ATB-346 in these countries. The agreement has a 30-year term with contemplated renewals thereafter. Acbel, through its affiliates and partners, is the largest seller of naproxen in this region, which represents around 1% of the global market for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). The global market for NSAIDs is in excess of US$12 billion (Evaluate Pharma).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze