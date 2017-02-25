Antibe Therapeutics inks regional licensing deal

Canada’s Antibe Therapeutics (TSXV: ATE) has signed an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Laboratories Acbel for ATB-346 in Greece, Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Albania, Algeria and Jordan. Acbel is a pharmaceutical company with a strong sales and distribution presence in the Balkan region.

Antibe will receive an upfront, non-dilutive payment of $1.1 million, and is entitled to receive a 5% royalty on net sales of ATB-346 in these countries. The agreement has a 30-year term with contemplated renewals thereafter. Acbel, through its affiliates and partners, is the largest seller of naproxen in this region, which represents around 1% of the global market for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). The global market for NSAIDs is in excess of US$12 billion (Evaluate Pharma).