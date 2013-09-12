Antibiotic ceftaroline fosamil shows promise for treating MRSA pneumonia

A drug approved just two years ago for treating bacterial infections may hold promise for treating the potentially fatal MRSA pneumonia, according to a Henry Ford Hospital study reported by EurekAlert.
Researchers found that patients treated with the antibiotic ceftaroline fosamil, or CPT-F, had a lower mortality rate after 28 days than the mortality rate seen in patients treated with vancomycin, the most common drug therapy for MRSA pneumonia.
The study was funded by US drugmaker Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX) which markets ceftaroline fosamil under the trade name Teflaro. Partner AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) uses the trade name Zinforo,
