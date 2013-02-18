Antithrombotic drug market forecast to reach $24.3 billion in 2015

The global antithrombotic drug market will reach a value of $24.3 billion in 2015, compared with $22.7 billion in 2011, according to a new report for business information provider Visiongain.

The study shows the overall market for antithrombotic drugs will expand steadily from 2013 to 2023. This expansion is due to rising disease prevalence and increases in health care spending in developing countries. The strength of the antithrombotic drug market stems from the high profile of the conditions associated with thrombotic disease, which require long term drug treatment, generating a high volume of long-term drug sales. That market holds great promise, for existing drugs and products under development.