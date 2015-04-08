AOP Orphan and Rigi Healthcare launch Rigi Orphan Inc in USA

Austria’s AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals and Rigi Healthcare of Switzerland have announced the creation of Rigi Orphan Inc USA. The new company will focus on the development, in-licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical specialties for rare diseases in North America.
“We are proud to continue our expansion strategy by targeting the US market together with Rigi Healthcare AG, the best possible partner for that endeavor. Rigi Healthcare has assembled a highly experienced team ideally positioned to build commercial operations and support the promotion of AOP’s products in the US as part of a broader orphan portfolio,” said Rudolf Widmann, owner and chief executive of AOP Orphan.
“There are still many diseases with high unmet medical need and our priority is to provide better care for these patients in the USA. Our partner, AOP Orphan, is a European leader dedicated to that segment who will contribute products as well as development and marketing expertise to the new company. We are looking forward to working with Dr Widmann and his team in order to continue advancing the pipeline of innovative treatments,” said Hans Peter Hasler.
