Friday 9 January 2026

AOP Orphan and Rigi Healthcare launch Rigi Orphan Inc in USA

Pharmaceutical
8 April 2015

Austria’s AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals and Rigi Healthcare of Switzerland have announced the creation of Rigi Orphan Inc USA. The new company will focus on the development, in-licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical specialties for rare diseases in North America.

“We are proud to continue our expansion strategy by targeting the US market together with Rigi Healthcare AG, the best possible partner for that endeavor. Rigi Healthcare has assembled a highly experienced team ideally positioned to build commercial operations and support the promotion of AOP’s products in the US as part of a broader orphan portfolio,” said Rudolf Widmann, owner and chief executive of AOP Orphan.

“There are still many diseases with high unmet medical need and our priority is to provide better care for these patients in the USA. Our partner, AOP Orphan, is a European leader dedicated to that segment who will contribute products as well as development and marketing expertise to the new company. We are looking forward to working with Dr Widmann and his team in order to continue advancing the pipeline of innovative treatments,” said Hans Peter Hasler.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze