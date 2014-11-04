AOP Orphan brings Thromboreductin to Russian market

Austria-based rare diseases specialist AOP Orphan is expanding its sales area for Thromboreductin (anagrelide) to include the large Russian market.

This means that the drug, which represents an innovative treatment option for patients afflicted by essential thrombocythemia, is available in core Central European markets such as Austria, Hungary, Switzerland, Czech Republic and Poland as well as in Turkey, Israel, Kazakhstan and Russia, the company noted.

“We have started to offer our entire range of products, focusing on rare diseases, in Russia as well as the Middle East,” says Rudolf Widmann, chief executive of AOP Orphan, adding: “These regions are exciting markets. Above all, this way we can open up new treatment possibilities for patients in these countries."