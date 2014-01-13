Approval of proposals for atomoxetine, sugammadex and to fund baclofen injection in New Zealand

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC has announced the approval of proposals to amend access to sugammadex and atomoxetine and to fund baclofen injection in the community.

The proposals were approved as consulted on except for some minor changes to the atomoxetine and baclofen restrictions which were made after considering responses to consultation (see the ‘Feedback received’ section on the next page for more details). The decisions are summarised as follows, all with an implementation date of 1 February 2014: