Sunday 11 January 2026

Approval of six novel meds recommended at EMA/CHMP May meeting

Pharmaceutical
30 May 2020
ema_building-credit_rob_acket

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended six novel medicines for approval at its May 2020 meeting. The recommendations will now to the European Commission, which usually provides its final decision within two or three months.

The Committee recommended granting a marketing authorization for a new vaccine that provides active immunisation to prevent Ebola virus disease in individuals aged one year and older. The new Ebola vaccine consists of two components, Zabdeno (Ad26.ZEBOV) and Mvabea (MVA-BN-Filo), both from Janssen-Cilag International, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Zabdeno is given first and Mvabea is administered eight weeks later as a booster. Zabdeno and Mvabea were evaluated under EMA's accelerated assessment mechanism, a tool which aims to speed up patients' access to new medicines if there is an unmet medical need. If the Ebola vaccine regimen is approved by the European Commission, this will be Janssen's first vaccine approval.

The CHMP recommended granting a marketing authorization for Hepcludex (bulevirtide), from German biotech MYR GmbH, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus infection in adult patients with compensated liver disease. Because there are no treatments currently approved for hepatitis D, Hepcludex benefited from the support of the PRIME scheme, the EMA’s platform for early and enhanced dialogue with developers of promising new medicines that address unmet medical needs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA nod for Rozlytrek, third drug that targets a key genetic driver of cancer
16 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves Xenleta for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia
20 August 2019


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze