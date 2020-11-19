Sunday 11 January 2026

Approval process for a potential COVID-19 vaccine in UK

19 November 2020
There are two routes to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine approval: through a full marketing authorization; or through a temporary authorization route known as regulation 174, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) explained yesterday.

As regulation 174 is a public health-related measure, manufacturers cannot apply for this authorization, it is the government that requests the MHRA approval for specific products as part of a public health response.

The MHRA will apply the key criteria of safety, quality and efficacy before authorizing the use of a vaccine under either route.

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech'
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

