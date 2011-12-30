Apricus Biosciences closes Topotarget USA acquisition

Apricus Biosciences (Nasdaq: APRI) has closed its previously-announced acquisition of Topotarget USA, a subsidiary of Denmark’s Topotarget A/S (TOPO: CO). As a result, the Rockaway, New Jersey-based company becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of Apricus and is being renamed as Apricus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.
With the acquisition, which involved an upfront payment of $2 million and as much as $2 million more in stock if certain milestones are achieved, Apricus Bio moves into the commercialization and sales of oncology and oncology supportive care pharmaceuticals. Topotarget USA has a sales infrastructure, sales team, and a revenue-generating product with "strong future growth potential," according to an Apricus statement.
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