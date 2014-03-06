Aquavit Pharmaceuticals appoints David Goldberg as chief medical officer

Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, a private US-based life science company, has announced the appointment of David Goldberg as chief medical officer.

Dr Goldberg (pictured) is a dermatologist recognized internationally for his work with skin lasers, cosmetic dermatology and facial rejuvenation techniques.

Prior to joining Aquavit, Dr Goldberg served as President of ASLMS and was on the Board of Directors of AAD, ASLMS and ASDS. Additionally, Dr Goldberg is a Clinical Professor of Dermatology and Director of Laser Research at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, a Clinical Professor of Dermatology and Chief of Dermatologic Surgery at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and the Chief of Dermatology at Hackensack University Medical Center.