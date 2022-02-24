Ardelyx appeal could open up significant market in kidney disease

Research from industry analyst GlobalData shows that USA-based cardiorenal specialist Ardelyx (Nasdaq: ARDX) has the potential to make significant inroads with its candidate tenapanor.

Previously out-licensed to AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), tenapanor is an inhibitor of intestinal sodium/hydrogen exchanger 3, which reduces phosphate absorption.

Since 2019 the drug has been approved in the USA for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and is marketed as Ibsrela in this indication.