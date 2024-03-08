Are GLP-1s finding the right balance in obesity?

An analysis of recent pharma activity in the metabolic diseases field and why obesity is a hot topic amongst investors.

Obesity is one of the most urgent health challenges of our time, with more than half the global population estimated to be either overweight or living with obesity in the next 12 years. In just under 10 years, the global obesity treatment market size is expected to reach $51 billion, and preliminary data from the US prescription trends by DrFirst indicated that Americans are hungry for anti-obesity medication (AOMs). Whilst healthcare providers are concerned that the market for AOMs could significantly affect healthcare budgets, pharma and investors are excited by the prospect of targeting this prevalent lifestyle disease and reaping the financial rewards.