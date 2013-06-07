Arena/Eisai's Belviq at last to launch in the USA

USA-based Arena Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ARNA) says that its long-awaited weight loss drug Belviq (lorcaserin) will finally become available to US patients on June 11, on prescription via pharmacies. The US subsidiary of Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) is responsible for the marketing and distribution of Belviq.

Belviq was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration nearly a year ago, but had to await Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) scheduling because of the drug’s abuse potential (The Pharma Letter June 28 2012), which finally came through last month (TPL May 8). Belviq has been classified a Schedule IV drug (the second-least restrictive designation) under the Controlled Substances Act.