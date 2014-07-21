Arena Pharma in deal with Teva unit for marketing Belviq in Israel

USA-based Arena Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ARNA) has entered into an exclusive marketing and supply agreement for its obesity drug Belviq (lorcaserin) with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (NYSE: TEVA) subsidiary, Abic Marketing.

Under the terms of the deal, Arena granted Abic the rights to market and distribute Belviq in Israel for weight loss or weight management in obese and overweight patients, subject to regulatory approval by the State of Israel Ministry of Health (MOH).

"Founded in Israel in 1901, Teva is the leading pharmaceutical company in the Israeli market," said Jack Lief, Arena's president and chief executive, adding: "Their local presence and proven commercialization expertise are important factors toward making Belviq available in Israel as a new treatment option for chronic weight management."