Arena Pharma inks deal on multiple immune and inflammatory targets

Arena Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ARNA) and fellow USA-based Beacon Discovery have entered into a strategic multi-year partnership (Project Cabrillo) aimed at building novel medicines across a range of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) targets.
Under the terms of the deal, Beacon – which was created by Arena in 2016, will be responsible for drug discovery activities. Arena will focus on developing and commercializing promising novel compounds in a variety of immune and inflammatory diseases that complement their first- or best-in-class pipeline. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Initial market reaction was positive, with Arena’s shares rising 1.8% to $46.24, but after-hours trading saw this drop back to $45.58.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze