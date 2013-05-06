Arena Pharma pulls EU application for Belviq; posts 1st-qtr results

As part of an update on its activities and first-quarter financial results report, USA-based Arena Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: ARNA) said it had notified the European Medicines Agency that the company is withdrawing its marketing application for its flagship obesity drug Belviq (lorcaserin HCl) in the European Union. Arena said it is currently evaluating the best approach for submitting at a later date.
According to the company, the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) indicated that certain "major objections" remain unresolved and that these prevent the agency from recommending the drug for approval. The drugmaker stated that "we do not believe we can resolve the major objections related to the results of non-clinical studies prior to the CHMP's issuance of its final opinion and therefore decided to withdraw the MAA."
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