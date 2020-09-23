ARS Pharma and Recordati agree deal for epinephrine auto-injector

ARS Pharmaceuticals has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Italian drugmaker Recordati (RECI: MI) for marketing rights in the EU, UK and several other countries for ARS-1, an epinephrine nasal spray.

Known as Neffy in the USA, the product is used to allow at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect themselves from severe allergic reactions potentially leading to anaphylaxis.

ARS will continue to seek regulatory approval in the United States and globally.