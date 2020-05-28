Artificial intelligence could provide key to COVID-19 treatment

AI-based drug discovery specialist Atomwise has revealed details of 15 research collaborations seeking broad-spectrum therapies for COVID-19 and other coronaviruses.

The San Franciscan firm is working with research centers including Columbia University and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to develop drug candidates with potential long-term benefit for future outbreaks.

While drug repurposing offers the highest potential for an urgent response to the current outbreak, the firm believes that specific, targeted therapies are essential for a durable and effective response.