As complaints roll out on COVID-19 vaccine supplies, Europe's pharma defends IP

In recent weeks there has been much criticism around the availability of COVID-19 vaccine supplies to less developed countries, with various consumer groups and some European governments calling for countries to ignore patent protection to allow local drugmakers to manufacture the vaccines, and accusing the western world of hording.

However, today the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) came out with a strong defense of its position and the importance of intellectual property.

In the EFPIA statement, director general Natalie Moll said: “We understand and share the frustration caused by temporary reductions to the quantities of COVID-19 vaccines being delivered. Manufacturing billions of doses for people across Europe and around the world is an unprecedented challenge involving multiple partners, working around the clock without ever compromising on the quality or safety of the vaccines. Fluctuations in the supply of doses, however frustrating, is a feature of manufacturing such complex biological products.”