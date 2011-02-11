As GSK and Pfizer roll out pneumococcal vaccines in Kenya, MSF asks are donors getting a fair deal?

A vaccine to protect children against pneumococcal diseases will be launched in Kenya next week as part of an international program to bring the new vaccine to poor countries. Kenya will be one of the first African countries to receive the new pneumococcal vaccine.
Introducing the new pneumococcal vaccine (PCV) in developing countries is a critical step that can prevent millions of bouts of illness and countless deaths in children, says the charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), which will start vaccinating children with PCV in Kenya. The rollout of this new vaccine also offers a window of opportunity to strengthen the coverage of other basic vaccinations in the developing world.
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