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Asahi Kasei to buy Veloxis for $1.3 billion

Pharmaceutical
26 November 2019
asahi-kasei-large

Japanese drugmaker Asahi Kasei Pharma (TYO: 3407) has agreed to buy Denmark-headquartered company Veloxis Pharmaceuticals (CPH: VELO).

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