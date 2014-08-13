Friday 9 January 2026

Asia Healthcare Forum identifies challenges ahead for meetings in the sector

Pharmaceutical
13 August 2014
singapore

The inaugural Healthcare Meetings Forum Asia was over-subscribed on August 1 at Suntec Singapore, an indication of the intrigue and interest created by the Forum’s content.

With an overview of US and European regulation setting the tone for the day, the focus shifted from West to East as speakers from US health care giant Johnson & Johnson and Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca shared perspectives on existing regulation in Asia.

The increased overlaying of process and procedure from companies headquartered in USA and Europe might accelerate understanding of and compliance with regulations, but it is also at risk of detracting from the significant challenges and painstaking work associated with a health care system in Asia that is neither complete nor optimal.

