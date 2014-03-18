Asia-Pacific NSCLC market to reach $2.9 billion by 2019

The non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market value in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region - Australia, China, India and Japan - is expected to increase moderately over the coming years, climbing from $1.8 billion in 2012 to $2.9 billion by 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

According to business intelligence provider GBI Research’s latest report, Japan and China had the largest shares of the region’s NSCLC market in 2012, with 48.5% and 41.5%, respectively. Meanwhile, Australia and India had lower shares of 5.9% and 4.1%.