Asia-Pacific region macular degeneration market to see modest growth; report

Due to the absence of promising products in the pipeline or expected new drug launches, the macular degeneration market in the Asia-Pacific region (India, Australia, China and Japan) is expected to experience moderate growth, says business intelligence provider GBI Research.
The therapy sector is expected to increase from $675.7 million in 2012 to $1,016.1 million by 2019, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. According to GBI’s latest report, Japan represented 53% of the macular degeneration market in the Asia-Pacific region in 2012, followed by Australia, with a 33% share. Although there are currently no prominent drug launches scheduled, the market is set to grow moderately due to an increase in the region’s aging population.
Additionally, in 2012, around 98% of the global wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market revenue was generated by anti-angiogenic therapies.
