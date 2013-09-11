Aspen Pharma reports rise in profits from new product launches

South Africa’s leading drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare (APN: SJ) has released financial results which show a revenue increase of 27%. The ninth largest generic company in the world said that, for the year ending June 30, 2013, its revenue from continuing operations increased to 19.3 billion rand ($1.94 billion) while operating profit from continuing operations rose by 28% to 5 billion rand.
Earnings per share
Normalized headline earnings, adjusted for specific non-trading items, advanced 32% to 3.8 billion rand. Normalized diluted headline earnings per share from continuing operations increased by 31% to 836 cents. Total distribution of 157 cents per share comprising a cash dividend of 131 cents per ordinary share, and a capital distribution of 26 cents per ordinary share.
