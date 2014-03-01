Astellas amends license deal for isavuconazole with Basilea

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) has amended the license, co-development and co-promotion agreement on isavuconazole under co-development with Switzerland-based Basilea Pharmaceutica (BSLN: S).

Based on this amendment, the territories subject to the accord have been changed to reflect that Astellas will be responsible for all regulatory filings and will exclusively commercialize and assume full responsibility for manufacturing isavuconazole in the USA and Canada.