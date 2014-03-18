Astellas and Medivation file sNDA for new Xtandi indication

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TSE: 4503) and US partner Medivation (Nasdaq: MDVN) have filed a supplemental New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration seeking approval of Xtandi (enzalutamide) for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have not received chemotherapy.

Astellas’ shares closed up 2.4% at 6,109 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, while Medivation gained 1.8% to $69.75 in morning trading in New York,