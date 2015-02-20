Astellas announces reorganization of its North American operation and business development

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) is to make organizational and personnel changes in the Americas, as well as streamlining business development globally.

The company intends to focus on further growth and expansion in markets outside of the USA, and will build new corporate affairs and corporate development functions. Percival Barretto-Ko has been appointed to the new position of senior vice president of international operations. Formerly senior vice president of corporate strategy and government affairs, he will oversee Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc and Astellas Pharma Latin America, and will lead Astellas' efforts in strengthening its presence in these regions.

Current senior vice president and chief communications officer, Jeff Winton, adds government affairs to his responsibilities, and will now oversee the newly formed corporate affairs organization. This team combines state and federal government affairs, corporate, employee and business communications, advocacy, corporate branding, corporate social responsibility and corporate events.