Astellas expands leadership in oncology clinical development

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) has appointed Steven Benner as senior vice president and therapeutic area head for oncology, and promoted Anne Keating to vice president of clinical science for oncology, within the company's development organization.
Drs Benner and Keating will be located at Astellas' office in Northbrook, Illinois, USA.
"Astellas couldn't be more pleased to have Steven and Anne help lead us on our journey to becoming a global oncology leader," said Bernhardt Zeiher, president, development, Astellas. "They have diverse experience across all areas of development and I know they will provide the strategic oversight to help us continue to address the evolving needs of our patients."
