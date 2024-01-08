Astellas explains decision on Wilprafen production in Russia

Japanese pharma major Astellas (TYO: 4503) has provided an update on its decision to stop production of its antibiotic Wilprafen (josamycin) in Russia, as recently reported by The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Following a global business review conducted in 2020, Astellas took the decision to withdraw the antibiotic, Wilprafen film coated tablets 500 mg, Wilprafen suspension 125mg/5ml, 250mg/5ml. 500mg/5ml, and Wilprafen Solutab dispersible tablets from Russia, alongside other markets around the world.