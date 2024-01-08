Astellas explains decision on Wilprafen production in Russia

Japanese pharma major Astellas (TYO: 4503) has provided an update on its decision to stop production of its antibiotic Wilprafen (josamycin) in Russia, as recently reported by The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
Following a global business review conducted in 2020, Astellas took the decision to withdraw the antibiotic, Wilprafen film coated tablets 500 mg, Wilprafen suspension 125mg/5ml, 250mg/5ml. 500mg/5ml, and Wilprafen Solutab dispersible tablets from Russia, alongside other markets around the world.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze