Astellas gains marketing approval for Irribow

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) has gained marketing approval in Japan for Irribow (ramosetron hydrochloride) for diarrhea-predominant Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS-D) in males.

Irribow is a serotonin 5-HT3 receptor antagonist discovered by Astellas. Serotonin is a member of neurotransmitter which is greatly related to gastrointestinal motility, secretion and sensation. Stress may stimulate the serotonin release and activate the 5-HT3 receptors on enteric nerve, which induces the acceleration of intestinal transit resulting in diarrhea. In addition, the increase in intracolonic pressure also induces serotonin release, and it will bind to 5-HT3 receptor at the terminal of afferent neuron, causing intestinal nociceptive transmission to central nervous system.

Irribow improves abnormal defecation associated with the acceleration of intestinal transit by inhibiting 5-HT3 receptor selectively. It also improves visceral hypersensitivity by suppressing the transmission of intestinal nociception.