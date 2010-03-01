Astellas goes hostile, offering a 40% premium to buy OSI Pharma for $3.5 billion

Despite previous rejections of its advances, Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma this morning said it plans to acquire USA-based OSI Pharmaceuticals for $52.00 per share in cash, or an aggregate of some $3.5 billion on a fully diluted basis, representing a significant premium of over 40% on the closing price of OSI's common stock of $37.02 per share on February 26, 2010, a 53% premium to its three-month average of $34.01 per share, and a 31% premium to its 52-week high of $39.66 per share. Astellas' hostile tender offer to shareholders, which is not subject to any financing conditions, will commence tomorrow, the firm stated.
The acquisition of OSI - a biotechnology company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of molecular-targeted therapies addressing medical needs in cancer, diabetes and obesity - would support Astellas' growth strategy of becoming a global category leader in oncology. OSI would also augment Astellas' strong existing franchises in urology and immunology, it was noted.
Access to Tarceva
