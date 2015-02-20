Astellas' once-daily Advagraf demonstrates superiority to twice-daily immediate release

Japanese drug major Astellas (TYO: 4503) has published results of a study demonstrating that early and sustained use of Advagraf (tacrolimus) offers a significant graft survival benefit in liver transplant patients over the current standard of care.

Formulated as a once-daily immunosuppressant, the drug demonstrated superiority to the twice-daily immediate-release formulation. Graft survival benefit was 8% in patients on Advagraf versus tracrolimus immediate release. The study was conducted at the European Liver Transplant Registry, which holds data for 98% of liver transplants conducted in Europe.

Varuna Aluvihare, consultant hepatologist, King’s College, London, said: “A graft survival benefit means better patient survival, meaning that for every 13 patients treated with Advagraf, we could potentially save one life when compared to people being treated with the usual twice daily tacrolimus. Whilst we do not know the underlying reason for this benefit, it is exciting to speculate that this may due to some benefits inherent in this formulation of tacrolimus, as well as the undoubted fact that patients find it easier to take.”