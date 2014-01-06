Astellas partners with ClearPath to build vaccine portfolio; sells fermentation assets

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) has entered into a strategic partnership with ClearPath Development , a subsidiary of RRD International, to form a portfolio of development companies focused on vaccines targeting infectious diseases.
The partnership was established to support Astellas' goal of building a global vaccine franchise and launched its first company, RSV Corp (RSVC), in December 2013. Astellas will fund RSVC's development of a virosome vaccine technology, licensed from Mymetics Corp (OTC BB: MYMX), for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) through completion of a Phase IIb human proof-of-concept study. Based on the strategic partnership, Astellas received exclusive rights to acquire RSVC as well as further develop and commercialize the vaccine product.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze