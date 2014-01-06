Astellas partners with ClearPath to build vaccine portfolio; sells fermentation assets

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) has entered into a strategic partnership with ClearPath Development , a subsidiary of RRD International, to form a portfolio of development companies focused on vaccines targeting infectious diseases.

The partnership was established to support Astellas' goal of building a global vaccine franchise and launched its first company, RSV Corp (RSVC), in December 2013. Astellas will fund RSVC's development of a virosome vaccine technology, licensed from Mymetics Corp (OTC BB: MYMX), for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) through completion of a Phase IIb human proof-of-concept study. Based on the strategic partnership, Astellas received exclusive rights to acquire RSVC as well as further develop and commercialize the vaccine product.