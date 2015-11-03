Astellas Pharma posts H1 sales up 15.7% YoY

Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) has posted first-half sales for fiscal 2015/2016 up 15.7% year-on-year boosted by a stronger yen.
The company reported sales of 687.5 million yen ($5.7 million) compared with 594.5 million a year ago. Core operating profit grew nearly 22% to 145.2 million yen.
Earnings per share stood at 47.76 yen, up 30.5% versus 36.61 yen a year earlier.
