Astellas presents new data for roxadustat at ERA-EDTA congress

Astellas Pharma (TSE: 4503) has announced data from the Phase III DOLOMITES study of roxadustat, at the 57th European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) congress, taking place online.
The study compares the therapy with darbepoetin alfa, branded as Aranesp by Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), for the treatment of anemia in certain non-dialysis dependent adults.
The results show the trial met its primary endpoint, establishing non-inferiority of roxadustat to darbepoetin alfa in the correction of hemoglobin levels - 89.5% versus 78%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze