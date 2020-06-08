Astellas presents new data for roxadustat at ERA-EDTA congress

Astellas Pharma (TSE: 4503) has announced data from the Phase III DOLOMITES study of roxadustat, at the 57th European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) congress, taking place online.

The study compares the therapy with darbepoetin alfa, branded as Aranesp by Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), for the treatment of anemia in certain non-dialysis dependent adults.

The results show the trial met its primary endpoint, establishing non-inferiority of roxadustat to darbepoetin alfa in the correction of hemoglobin levels - 89.5% versus 78%.