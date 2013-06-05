Astellas signs enzalutamide distribution deal in Latin America; Oxford Pharmascience links with Ache

The US subsidiary of Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) has entered into a distribution agreement with Tecnofarma International to distribute enzalutamide (trade name Xtandi in the USA) in Latin America, excluding Brazil, upon regulatory approvals in the various countries. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
"We are pleased to initiate a distribution arrangement for enzalutamide with Tecnofarma, which represents an important milestone to further expand our oncology business in Latin America," said Martin Mercer, vice president of Latin America, noting that "Tecnofarma, with whom Astellas already has a relationship through our Mycamine distribution agreement in Latin America, has a strong Latin American sales and marketing oncology organization, which is why they are an ideal partner to help build the Astellas oncology pipeline with enzalutamide."
Xtandi was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in August 2012 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer for patients who have previously received docetaxel (chemotherapy). Marketing applications for Xtandi have also been submitted in Japan, Europe, Switzerland, South Korea and Brazil.
