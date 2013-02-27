Astellas starts European roll-out of OAB drug Betmiga in UK

The European subsidiary of Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) has started the European launch of its new overactive bladder (OAB) drug Betmiga (mirabegron), yesterday saying the drug is now available in the UK for use as a once daily therapy for the symptomatic treatment of urgency, increased micturition frequency and/or urgency incontinence as may occur in adult patients with overactive bladder (OAB), a condition that affects around 7 million adults in the UK.

Astellas received approval from the European Commission for its Betmiga for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms in adults last month (The Pharma Letter January 14). Mirabegron, which was cleared for marketing in the USA under the brand name Myrbetriq last year (TPL July 2, 2012), represents the first new class of treatment in OAB for over 30 years. Betmiga will become available throughout Europe as part of a phased launch plan.