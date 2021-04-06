Sunday 11 January 2026

Astellas terminates distribution deal with Toa Eiyo

Pharmaceutical
6 April 2021
astellas-logo-big

Japan’s Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) and Toa Eiyo have agreed to terminate their distribution agreement on March 31, 2022.

In accordance with this agreement, after April 1, 2022, Toa Eiyo will independently sell and provide information on all 18 products such as Bisono (bisoprolol) tape, a transdermal patch of β1 blocker, for treatment of hypertension and atrial fibrillation and Frandol (isosorbide dinitrate) tablets and tape for treatment of ischemic heart disease, for which Toa Eiyo obtained Marketing Authorization in Japan, that are currently sold on consignment by Astellas.

Astellas and Toa Eiyo have collaborated for sales and marketing for a long time. Astellas currently sells most of the products and Toa Eiyo provides product information to medical institutions. Both companies have discussed and agreed to terminate the distribution agreement on March 31, 2022.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Astellas exits Amgen JV
23 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
Astellas and Welldoc to work together on diabetes tool
21 November 2019
Biotechnology
Astellas puts gene therapy at heart of R&D strategy
31 March 2021
Biotechnology
Changes at the top as Astellas invests in gene therapies
5 February 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze