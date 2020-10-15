Astellas to acquire development partner iota Biosciences

Japanese pharma major Astellas (TYO: 4503) saw its shares dip 1% today, after it revealed that it is to buy iota Biosciences for as much as $304 million.
Astellas and iota previously entered into a research and development agreement in August 2019 to jointly conduct research and development activities associated with iota’s ultrasonic-powered bioelectronic devices (also known as “neural dust”) in a number of indications. In carrying out the activities contemplated under the R&D Agreement, the companies have evaluated detailed specifications for implantable medical devices focused on multiple diseases with high unmet medical needs.
Through the acquisition of iota, Astellas will acquire iota’s unique bioelectronics technology and world-class talent. This acquisition, which contemplates the utilization of iota’s unique technology as a platform to advance innovation in the bioelectronics field, is expected to accelerate Astellas’ Rx+ business not only by expediting the Rx+ projects previously covered under the R&D Agreement but also by allowing exploration of other applications of iota’s unique bioelectronics technology for new target diseases and developing new technologies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze