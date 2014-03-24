Astellas’ Xtandi cleared in Japan for prostate cancer treatment

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TSE: 4503) has obtained the marketing approval in Japan of its oral androgen receptor signaling inhibitor Xtandi (enzalutamide) for the treatment of patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer in Japan.
Astellas filed an application for approval in Japan in May 2013. Xtandi, which is being jointly developed and commercialized with US-based company, Medivation (Nasdaq: MDVN), obtained approval in August 2012 in the USA and in June 2013 in Europe for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in patients who have previously received docetaxel (chemotherapy).
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