Friday 9 January 2026

AstraZeneca 4th-qtr profits plunge 26% on generic woes

Pharmaceutical
6 February 2014
astrazeneca-large

Increasing generic competition took its toll on Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), which this morning reported a fall of 26% (at constant exchange rates) to $1.98 billion in profit (excluding restructuring costs and certain other items), for the fourth quarter of 2013, resulting in earnings per share of $1.23, but beating significantly the $1.18 average estimate of 13 analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

Revenue for the quarter dipped 4% (CER) to $6.84 billion, just ahead of the $6.82 billion average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. AstraZeneca’s shares were down 1.3% to £38.27 shortly after trading commenced this morning.

Revenue for full-year 2013 was $25.71 billion, down 6% (CER). Financial performance is in line with expectations and reflects the continuing loss of exclusivity on several brands, which offset revenue growth delivered by the key growth platforms, the company stated. Core operating profit for the year was down 22% at CER to $8.39 billion. Core earnings EPS for the full year was down 23% to $5.05.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze