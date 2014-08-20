AstraZeneca and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma to collaborate on diabetic nephropathy

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has entered into a three-year research collaboration on diabetic nephropathy with Japanese pharma company Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (TYO: 4508).
The companies are aiming to leverage their strengths and assets to encourage the progress of molecules into clinical development, from target selection to the delivery of small molecule candidate drugs. The research is to be carried out in parallel at Mitsubishi Tanabe’s facilities in Japan, and at AstraZeneca’s plant in Sweden. Neither company is required to make a financial commitment to the research, and both will contribute equal resources at their own cost.
Takashi Kobayashi, division manager of research division, Mitsubishi Tanabe, said: “MTPC is now focusing its drug discovery research efforts and multifaceted translational research, including collaboration with Kyoto University Hospital and TMK project, to developing new treatments for chronic kidney disease patients. We expect the new collaboration with AstraZeneca will strengthen the expertise of both companies in this area and accelerate the delivery of new medicines for patients with diabetic nephropathy.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze