AstraZeneca breast cancer drug Faslodex not good use of NHS resources, says NICE draft guidance

An independent committee of experts that develops guidance on behalf of the UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) does not believe that a drug, which can be used to delay the growth of a particular type of advanced breast cancer, represents a good use of National Health Service resources.
Draft guidance, published for public comment, does not recommend Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Faslodex (fulvestrant) as an alternative to aromatase inhibitor therapy in postmenopausal women who have locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, that is oestrogen-receptor-positive. This type of cancer grows because of reactions between oestrogen (a hormone found naturally in the body) and the proteins found on the surface of the cancer cells (called receptors).
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